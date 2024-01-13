1,235 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Acquired by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 92.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $67.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.18. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $70.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 273.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,071,086.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,071,086.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $132,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,720.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,663,489 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

