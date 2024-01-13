128,722 Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Acquired by Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 128,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,853,000. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises 2.6% of Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of International Flavors & Fragrances as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. State Street Corp boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,567,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,171,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,771,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $459,340,000 after purchasing an additional 70,034 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,992,000 after purchasing an additional 117,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,876,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $382,453,000 after purchasing an additional 446,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,072,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,120. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.48. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $118.34. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 445.83, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.18.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

