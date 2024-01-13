1,316 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Bought by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $759.67. The company had a trading volume of 497,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $453.65 and a twelve month high of $801.29. The company has a market capitalization of $100.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $729.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $675.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.20%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.