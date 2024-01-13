14,127 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Bought by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAH. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.63. 598,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.64 and its 200-day moving average is $120.03. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $87.99 and a 52 week high of $131.28.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 59.58%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 84.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,957,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

