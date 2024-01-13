14,153 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Bought by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,998,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.14. 2,450,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,210,969. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.67. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on UL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Unilever



Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

