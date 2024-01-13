14,732 Shares in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Purchased by Aspire Wealth Management Corp

Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX remained flat at $49.10 during midday trading on Friday. 2,619,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,359,391. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.60.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $1.3568 dividend. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 33.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

