15,132 Shares in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Acquired by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LTHM. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its position in shares of Livent by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 145,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Livent during the third quarter worth about $215,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Livent by 11.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in shares of Livent by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTHM stock remained flat at $16.51 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Livent had a net margin of 40.77% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Livent's revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LTHM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Livent from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet cut Livent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.59.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

