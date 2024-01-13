16,839 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Bought by Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,839 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,000. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 1.1% of Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after buying an additional 20,371,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after buying an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,119,116,000 after buying an additional 482,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after buying an additional 715,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $325.24. 3,195,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,225. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.54 and a fifty-two week high of $330.40. The company has a market capitalization of $102.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.70.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,576 shares of company stock valued at $118,482,205 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Bank of America downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.95.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

