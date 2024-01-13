1,957 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Bought by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $148.38. 719,992 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

