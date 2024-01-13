19,817 Shares in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,817 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,049 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 3.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 26,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the third quarter worth about $306,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 13.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,971 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Silica in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

U.S. Silica Trading Up 1.0 %

SLCA opened at $10.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $828.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 2.31. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average of $12.33.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

About U.S. Silica

(Free Report)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.