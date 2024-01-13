198,844 Shares in Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT) Bought by Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 198,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Enlight Renewable Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 9.7% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 6,589,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,409,000 after acquiring an additional 582,537 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 8.2% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,352,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,935,000 after acquiring an additional 479,382 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 171.4% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,458,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,580,000 after buying an additional 1,552,795 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the third quarter valued at about $25,586,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 134.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 725,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after buying an additional 415,505 shares during the last quarter. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENLT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.15. 45,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,059. Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.68.

Enlight Renewable Energy ( NASDAQ:ENLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $58.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENLT shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

