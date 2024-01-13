26,571 Shares in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Bought by Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,571 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Sapiens International in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,419,000 after buying an additional 43,672 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 993,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,224,000 after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.24% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Price Performance

Shares of SPNS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.23. 43,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,035. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $27.57. Sapiens International Co. has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $130.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Sapiens International Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

