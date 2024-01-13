28,093 Shares in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Steelcase by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,705,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Steelcase by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,350,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,474 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Steelcase by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,378,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,756,000 after purchasing an additional 207,934 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Steelcase by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,113,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,944,000 after purchasing an additional 462,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,177,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after acquiring an additional 147,431 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCS opened at $12.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.35. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $777.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.35 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Steelcase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $52,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,062.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $52,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,062.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $1,178,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 570,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,917,120.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,502. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

