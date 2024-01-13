2,810 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Purchased by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after buying an additional 42,207,421 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,211,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,939,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,427,000 after buying an additional 301,825 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,408,000 after buying an additional 200,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,384,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,340,000 after buying an additional 58,279 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.44. The company had a trading volume of 356,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,535. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.98. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $209.39 and a 12-month high of $263.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

