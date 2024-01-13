30,157 Shares in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Acquired by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cabot as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CBT shares. UBS Group cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Cabot stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.24. 170,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,694. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.30. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.73 and a fifty-two week high of $86.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. Cabot had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 20.65%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

