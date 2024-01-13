318,750 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 318,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,573,000. Pfizer makes up about 3.1% of Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after buying an additional 1,946,456,532 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pfizer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE PFE traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $28.70. The company had a trading volume of 30,373,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,891,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average of $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

