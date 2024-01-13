3,446 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Purchased by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in American International Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AIG. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Argus raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

American International Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AIG stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $67.50. 2,473,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $69.76. The stock has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.04.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

