3M (NYSE:MMM) Position Increased by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in 3M by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 1.6% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 148,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 13.0% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 15,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth about $1,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.12. 2,918,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,360. The company has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.06 and its 200-day moving average is $100.06.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 3M will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.94%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

