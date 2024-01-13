3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in 3M were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,918,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.06. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

