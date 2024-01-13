3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MMM traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,918,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The stock has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.06 and its 200 day moving average is $100.06.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

