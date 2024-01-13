4,493 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Purchased by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Safeguard Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 138,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 28,303 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,584,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,382,000 after purchasing an additional 662,153 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.03. 7,062,527 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.71.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

