53,133 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Purchased by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 615.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,732,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,028,000 after buying an additional 25,576,681 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter valued at about $223,124,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter valued at about $216,465,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter valued at about $164,895,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter valued at about $158,520,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on KVUE. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of KVUE stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.51. The company had a trading volume of 16,986,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,710,826. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.73. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.