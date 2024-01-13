560 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Acquired by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 540.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 22,030 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 41,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,324,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $103.13. The stock had a trading volume of 754,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,764. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $105.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.13 and a 200-day moving average of $95.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.