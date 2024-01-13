56,000 Shares in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Acquired by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $725,000. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 20,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 225.2% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 182,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 126,261 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 220,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.33. The company had a trading volume of 273,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,912. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.27. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.