79,089 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 79,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of INTC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.12. The company had a trading volume of 27,587,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,657,628. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.99. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

