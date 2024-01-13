808 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Purchased by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,156,000 after purchasing an additional 84,666,098 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10,840.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 24,758,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,406,000 after buying an additional 24,532,324 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,339,035,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,136,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,994,000 after buying an additional 1,061,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,786,000 after buying an additional 965,226 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.42. The company had a trading volume of 364,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,443. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $117.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.90.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

