8,161 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Bought by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 300.8% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 43,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 32,934 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.9% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 78,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 24,436 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.2% in the third quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 307,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $27.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,019,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,808. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

