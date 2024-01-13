88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Short Interest Up 51.4% in December

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,023,200 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the December 15th total of 6,618,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,298,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

88 Energy Stock Performance

EEENF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.00. 6,491,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,295,873. 88 Energy has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

About 88 Energy

88 Energy Limited engages in the oil and gas exploration and production in the United States. The company's projects includes 75% working interest in the Phoenix project, which covers an area of approximately 62,324 net acres; 75% working interest in the Icewine West project covering an area of approximately 121,996 net acres; 100% working interest in Peregrine project, which covers an area of approximately 125,741 net acres; 100% working interest in the Leonis project covering an area of approximately 25,600 net acres; 100% working interest in the Umiat unit, which covers an area of approximately 17,633 net acres; and 100% working interest in the Yukon leases covering an area of approximately 15,235 net acres located in onshore, North Slope of Alaska, the United States.

