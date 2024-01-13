9,509 Shares in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 134.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 79.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 43.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 63.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 30.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

LPG opened at $42.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 51.81%. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. As a group, analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christina Tan sold 5,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $250,490.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,509.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Christina Tan sold 5,629 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $250,490.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at $194,509.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 6,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $249,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,901.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,736. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LPG shares. Pareto Securities upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dorian LPG currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.98.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

