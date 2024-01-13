abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII) Reaches New 52-Week High at $670.00

Shares of abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 670 ($8.54) and last traded at GBX 664 ($8.46), with a volume of 101693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 664 ($8.46).

abrdn New India Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 625.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 588.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £358.25 million, a PE ratio of -1,113.33 and a beta of 0.39.

About abrdn New India Investment Trust

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

