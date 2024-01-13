Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires 484 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in 3M were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth $47,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

3M Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MMM traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.12. 2,918,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,718,360. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $129.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.06 and a 200 day moving average of $100.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

