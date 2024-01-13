Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires New Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,367 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000. International Business Machines comprises about 0.7% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,907,942,000 after buying an additional 2,483,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,441,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,284,833,000 after buying an additional 903,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,341,000 after buying an additional 17,768,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,701,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,691,000 after buying an additional 492,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 2.2 %

IBM stock traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,958,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $151.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $166.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.44.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 88.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on IBM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.