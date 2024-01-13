Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires New Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,979 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,744 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 274,594 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after buying an additional 16,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,216 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.57. 9,885,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,656,963. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.65.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

