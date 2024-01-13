Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires Shares of 747 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann acquired 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $4.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,182.28. The stock had a trading volume of 162,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,435. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,126.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,160.01. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 target price (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,223.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.