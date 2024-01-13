Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys 185 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Novartis by 103.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after buying an additional 1,010,806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 27.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after buying an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Novartis by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after buying an additional 377,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $23,307,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVS traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.45. 958,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.47. The company has a market cap of $227.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.98 and a 1-year high of $107.89.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

