Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys 618 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,456,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,808,000 after buying an additional 340,627 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,958,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,849,000 after purchasing an additional 123,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 8.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,936,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,239,000 after purchasing an additional 231,309 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TTE traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,314. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.24. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $69.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

