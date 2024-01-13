Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys 700 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 559.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XBI stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.42. 10,300,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,107,118. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.30. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $94.32. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

