Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys New Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Hologic by 312.4% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 595.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 58.1% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 91.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Up 0.4 %

Hologic stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,563. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on HOLX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hologic

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.