Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys New Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.91. 1,603,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,232. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.49. The stock has a market cap of $125.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.92.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

