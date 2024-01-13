Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys Shares of 116,544 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 116,544 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 178.1% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.02.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE F traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.46. 55,030,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,884,380. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.