Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys Shares of 38,823 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 1.1 %

Intel stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,587,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,657,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.66 billion, a PE ratio of -117.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.99. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.