Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys Shares of 8,290 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 127,059.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,835,000 after purchasing an additional 35,118 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,086,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $834,111,000 after buying an additional 210,245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after buying an additional 979,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,864,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,806,000 after buying an additional 327,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total transaction of $2,031,953.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,160.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total transaction of $2,031,953.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,160.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:NUE traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.89. 774,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,353. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.87. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.95%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

