Abundance Wealth Counselors Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Abundance Wealth Counselors reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,422 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 0.0 %

Netflix stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $492.16. 5,003,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,424. The company has a market cap of $215.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $503.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $470.86 and a 200-day moving average of $434.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.