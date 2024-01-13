Abundance Wealth Counselors Decreases Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lowered its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,342 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 79.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 21.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $202.46. 525,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,660. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.23 and a 200-day moving average of $193.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.18 and a twelve month high of $219.17.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

