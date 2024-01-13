Abundance Wealth Counselors Decreases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,375 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Target were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TGT traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,236,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.05 and its 200 day moving average is $126.16. The firm has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.65.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

