Abundance Wealth Counselors Grows Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Exelon were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 133.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,059 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $413,260,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $264,477,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its stake in Exelon by 1,558.6% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 3,957,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Exelon by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,744 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,096,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,685,814. The company has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average is $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 67.29%.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.73.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

