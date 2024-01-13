Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $1.12 Million Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,659 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.2% during the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 245,326 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 555.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,030 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 9.8% during the third quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 462,197 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after acquiring an additional 41,089 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,086 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 75.2% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NEP traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $77.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.10.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.16 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.8675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.02%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 260.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.47.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

