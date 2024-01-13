Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $654,000 Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in HP were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in HP by 83.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in HP by 84.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the third quarter worth $32,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

HP stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,883,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,058,068. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.43.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

