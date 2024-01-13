Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $654,000 Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in HP were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of HP by 1.0% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 36,325 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of HP by 3.2% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of HP by 25.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 3.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 0.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,573 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.81. 6,883,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,058,068. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.2756 dividend. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. HP’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

