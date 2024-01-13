Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $722,000 Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTE traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.33. 1,646,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,314. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $69.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.24.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 30.48%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

